Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.31.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $221.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 12.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

