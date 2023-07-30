Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Update

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 815,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ascletis Pharma Stock Performance
ASCLF stock remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Ascletis Pharma has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.62.
Ascletis Pharma Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascletis Pharma
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.