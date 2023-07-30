Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Update

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 815,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ascletis Pharma Stock Performance

ASCLF stock remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Ascletis Pharma has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.62.

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

