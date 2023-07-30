ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ASMPT Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of ASMVY stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920. ASMPT has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.6762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

