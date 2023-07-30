Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,600 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPME stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.