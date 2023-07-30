Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Intel Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of INTC traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. 90,863,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,958,952. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.