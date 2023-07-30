Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 6.7% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWY. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,101,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,749,000 after purchasing an additional 625,187 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 824,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,412,000 after buying an additional 169,062 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,801,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after buying an additional 122,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $163.87. The company had a trading volume of 157,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,139. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $165.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.85.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

