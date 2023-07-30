Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

