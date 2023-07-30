Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Astronics

In other news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astronics Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. 80,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.62. Astronics has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.54 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. Research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading

