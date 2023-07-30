AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.05

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.05 and traded as high as $14.73. AstroNova shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 2,181 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

AstroNova Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $109.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

