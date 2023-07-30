Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires Shares of 1,336 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Jabil by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66,428 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 0.0 %

JBL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $115.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.