Aurora Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. 974,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,235. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

