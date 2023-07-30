Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.43 Billion Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,432,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Masonite International by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of DOOR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.29. The stock had a trading volume of 56,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,959. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $106.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

