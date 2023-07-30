Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,024,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.89. 1,319,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

