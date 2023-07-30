Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,340 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,561,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 27,586.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 641.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 179.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $30,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.90. 1,157,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,374. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

