Aurora Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,045,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,384,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 663,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000,000 after purchasing an additional 106,001 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $124.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,310. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.