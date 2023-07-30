Aurora Investment Counsel Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

SSNC traded down $4.20 on Friday, hitting $57.25. 3,862,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

