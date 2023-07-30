Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 14,643 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,643 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,297,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 690,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,970. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

