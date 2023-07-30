Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 37,160 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,160 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,382,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 897.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

