Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,249,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,286,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after buying an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,587,000 after acquiring an additional 486,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.57. The stock had a trading volume of 465,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,863. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $409.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.73.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

