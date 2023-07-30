Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 69,138 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $1,127,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $34,519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 385,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE GNK traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. 620,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $616.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.