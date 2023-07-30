Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,089,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $14,009,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 403,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,036,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Stock Performance

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,212,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,005 shares of company stock worth $47,656,575. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.30. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business's revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

