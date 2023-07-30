Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,072 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,368 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,032,000 after purchasing an additional 237,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

