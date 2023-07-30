Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after acquiring an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VO opened at $226.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

