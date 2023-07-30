Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,381,000 after purchasing an additional 260,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,958,000 after acquiring an additional 278,496 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,769,000 after acquiring an additional 702,235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,673,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,397,000 after acquiring an additional 402,847 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,413,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,099,000 after acquiring an additional 177,528 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

