Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

