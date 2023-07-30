Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $111.85. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

