Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

