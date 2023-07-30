Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Salesforce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $225.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

