Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 140,889 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period.

Shares of BMAY stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

