Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.86 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average of $180.29.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.