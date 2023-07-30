Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

PayPal Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.