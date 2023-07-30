Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.10 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

