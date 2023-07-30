Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $250.61. 1,788,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

