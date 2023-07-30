AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $186.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 219.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 53.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $503,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.