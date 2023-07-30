Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avantor Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE AVTR traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.28. 23,103,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,597. Avantor has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avantor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Avantor by 13.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 149,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Avantor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.