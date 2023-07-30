Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Truist Financial

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $184.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,543,000 after purchasing an additional 561,810 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

