Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion. Avient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.
Avient Stock Performance
NYSE AVNT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $40.13. 761,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avient Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Avient
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.
About Avient
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.