Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion. Avient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

NYSE AVNT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $40.13. 761,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

