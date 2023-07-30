Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $653,289.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,843. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

