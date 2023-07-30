Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

