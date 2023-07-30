Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI) Financial Analysis

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Free Report) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Babylon and Union Dental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 1 0 1 0 2.00 Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Babylon presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,805.52%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than Union Dental.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.15 billion 0.01 -$221.45 million ($23.03) -0.02 Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Babylon and Union Dental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Union Dental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babylon.

Risk & Volatility

Babylon has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Dental has a beta of 5.08, meaning that its share price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Babylon shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and Union Dental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -35.54% N/A -105.06% Union Dental N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Babylon beats Union Dental on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company provides Babylon Cloud and clinical services. Babylon Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

