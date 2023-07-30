Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 941.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

