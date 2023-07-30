Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,015,500 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 14,740,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $3.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

