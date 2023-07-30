Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 3,976.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,272 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608,816 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

