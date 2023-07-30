Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $477.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 1.7 %

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,425 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

