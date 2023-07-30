Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540,981 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,296,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,855,008. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $254.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.