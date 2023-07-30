Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOTJ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639. The company has a market cap of $50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 185,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

