Barber Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

MCD stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $294.03. 2,843,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.36 and a 200-day moving average of $281.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.