Barber Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. 51,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

