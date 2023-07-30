Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012,927 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,254,000 after purchasing an additional 965,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,607. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.