Barber Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.39. 4,471,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

